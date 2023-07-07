Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,017,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

