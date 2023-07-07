Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 478,254 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7



Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

