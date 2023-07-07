Raymond James & Associates Acquires 14,832 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of XMMO stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
