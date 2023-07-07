Raymond James & Associates Acquires 316,995 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,002,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of PLTR opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

