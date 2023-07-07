Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,463 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.