Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,758 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.