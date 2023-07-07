Raymond James & Associates Buys 62,399 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the period.

ASO stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

