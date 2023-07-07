Raymond James & Associates Buys 8,259 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

