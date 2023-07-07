Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,294.15 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,347.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,448.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

