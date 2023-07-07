Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $292,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $44.68 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

