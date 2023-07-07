Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PHG opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.94. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.96%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.