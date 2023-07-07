Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $40.29 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

