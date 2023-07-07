Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $31.08 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

