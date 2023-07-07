Raymond James & Associates Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,368,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 516,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 508,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 260,578 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

