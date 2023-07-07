Raymond James & Associates Has $8.28 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 321,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CII opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.