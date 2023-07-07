Raymond James & Associates Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,513,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

NYSE SA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $984.49 million, a P/E ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 0.86. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

