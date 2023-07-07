Raymond James & Associates Has $8.55 Million Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

