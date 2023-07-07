Raymond James & Associates Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 297,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock worth $3,912,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.5 %

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

