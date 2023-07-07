Raymond James & Associates Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $121,878.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $473,815 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $138.25 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $92.43 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average of $132.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

