Raymond James & Associates Has $8.77 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.18. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.