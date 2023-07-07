Raymond James & Associates Has $8.88 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

NYSE AMH opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.