Raymond James & Associates Has $9.06 Million Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 386.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RYJ stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market cap of $123.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.28.

About Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

