Raymond James & Associates Has $9.12 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 64,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY opened at $43.22 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

