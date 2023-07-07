Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials Stock Performance

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

