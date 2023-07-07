Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,608 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Paper were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 10.4% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 37.1% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $198,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 33.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 84.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.