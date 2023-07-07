Raymond James & Associates Purchases 18,522 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

