Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,485 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MasTec were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 415,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

MTZ opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.27 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

