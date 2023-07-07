Raymond James & Associates Purchases 95,393 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 95,393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

