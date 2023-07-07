Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innospec were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Price Performance

In other news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $98.35 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

