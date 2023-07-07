Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,712 shares of company stock worth $26,752,020 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
