Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS:EYLD opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

