Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

SFBS stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.84. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

