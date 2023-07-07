Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

