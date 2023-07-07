Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.