Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,794.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,607,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,630 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

PKW opened at $88.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $982.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

