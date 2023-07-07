Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,034 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,291,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

