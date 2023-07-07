Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,837 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ameren were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,958,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,005,000 after purchasing an additional 96,709 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

AEE stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

