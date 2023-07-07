Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,301 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NiSource were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $472,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.