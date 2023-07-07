Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,057 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $70.62 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $430.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

