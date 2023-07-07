Raymond James & Associates Sells 32,265 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.