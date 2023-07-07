Raymond James & Associates Sells 34,364 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 75,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.1 %

FHN opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

