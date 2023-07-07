Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,711 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $55.36 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.60 million. Analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

