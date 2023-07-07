Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

NYSE PAC opened at $181.41 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.1661 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Articles

