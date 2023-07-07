Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 41,203 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,868,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Snap by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,430,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,940 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

SNAP opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.