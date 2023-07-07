Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,247 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.50.

CWT stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

