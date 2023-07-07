Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 24,258 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

