Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

GLPI opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

