Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after acquiring an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

MCO opened at $342.22 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.27.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.