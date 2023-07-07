Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,234 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EA opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $135.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.