Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,294 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,909 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

